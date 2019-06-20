Charlotte restaurant reopens after stomach illness outbreak

Flood advisories in effect
CHARLOTTE, Mich. – The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) is investigating reports of a stomach illness that may have originated at a Charlotte restaurant.

Department officials posted that there have been reports of gastrointestinal illnesses in people who ate at Tequila’s Mexican Grill on Cochran Avenue between Saturday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 18.

Officials say that the restaurant owners are cooperating with the investigation.  On Tuesday, June 18, the restaurant discarded all ready-to-eat food prepared since Sunday.  On Wednesday, June 19, the restaurant completed a full cleaning and health officials interviewed restaurant staff. The restaurant was allowed to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

The source of the illness has not been determined, but if you ate at the restaurant between June 15 and June 19 and got sick, you should call the BEDHD at 517-541-2615.

