Ferrysburg’s busy Smith bridge closing due to safety concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERRYSBURG, Mich.--An historic bridge in Ferrysburg is closing, concerning residents who say emergency response vehicles use it regularly.

But after years of upgrades and no money to pay for them the city says closing the bridge is a matter of safety.

"Box beams are deteriorating so if something goes heavy over a box beam there's a chance that it could sink," says Craig Bessinger, Ferrysburg City Manager.

For 150 years, folks have been able to cross a bridge over Smith's Bayou in Ferrysburg. The bridge now running atop the bayou in Ferrysburg is the fourth rebuild, done in the 70s and adopted by the city in the 80s. A point in time residents say the city should've taken advantage of.

"When the city took ownership in 1985 they needed to set aside money each year to plan for this replacement and that didn't happen," says Nicole Vandenberg, Ferrysburg resident.

The city has been making improvements on the bridge since they took it from the Ottawa County Road Commission, the most recent in 2008.

Without grants or a milage, the city paid for it.

A recent bridge inspection stated that "the overall condition of the superstructure is serious" and building a new one costs 13 million dollars.

So at a city meeting on Monday June 17th, the council made the decision to close it until they can find that money.

Ferrysburg resident, Jacob Stearley says that decision was made without public input and looking at all of the options.

"I was taken aback by how quickly the closing happened," says Stearley, "There's an option that the city council has discussed about redecking the bridge that could buy two to five years.

Redecking is what happened in 2008 and this time around it would cost 500 thousand dollars to do.

"The concern is once we put a milling machine on there, it's going to break the box beams and if we open it and we find that there's damage with the box beams, then the box beams are going to have to be replaced so instead of doing a 500 thousand dollar project it turns in to 5 or 6 million dollar project," says Bessinger.

Without a doubt neither the city nor the residents want to see Smith bridge gone but coming up with money to build a new one is a concern.

"It's kind of heartbreaking because we go across this bridge everyday," says Vandenberg.

"There's between 5 to 6 thousand vehicle’s that travel over this on a daily bases so it's a man hub for both our residents but also the area communities too," says Ferrysburg Mayor Rebecca Hopp.

Smith’s Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic on Friday, June 21, at noon. The bridge is being closed due to safety concerns. The bridge will remain open to pedestrian traffic. Detour routes will be West Spring Lake Road to 168th Avenue to VanWagoner Road and 174th

Avenue to VanWagoner Road. The city plans to have a meeting in July discussing the bridge and possibly talking about a milage that will help to put the bridge in place. You can find out more information here.