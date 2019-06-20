× First West Nile activity reported in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – The first cases of West Nile virus activity has been recorded in Michigan, including in a goose in Kalamazoo.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that the virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Saginaw and Oakland counties and a Canada goose in Kalamazoo.

The West Nile virus has symptoms of high fever, confusion, muscle weakness and a severe headache. More serious complications include neurological illnesses, like meningitis or encephalitis. Adults over the age of 60 have the highest risk of contracting severe illnesses from West Nile.

In 2018, there were 104 serious illnesses related to West Nile virus in Michigan, and nine deaths. Nationally, there were over 2,500 cases of the virus and 137 deaths in 2018.

The best way to prevent West Nile is to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes.