Gas station awning falls in Mendon

MENDON, Mich. – Heavy rains may have caused a gas station awning to fall Thursday morning.

The awning came down about 8:45 a.m. according to Jenny Yeomans. She tells FOX 17 that they believe a drain might have become plugged, causing water to accumulate on top. She says the awning came down slowly.

No one was at the gas pumps or walking by the gas station when it happened.

The station is open, but is not selling gasoline at this time.