Flood advisories in effect
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Gas station awning falls in Mendon

Posted 1:11 PM, June 20, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

MENDON, Mich. – Heavy rains may have caused a gas station awning to fall Thursday morning.

The awning came down about 8:45 a.m. according to Jenny Yeomans. She tells FOX 17 that they believe a drain might have become plugged, causing water to accumulate on top. She says the awning came down slowly.

No one was at the gas pumps or walking by the gas station when it happened.

The station is open, but is not selling gasoline at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.