Grit, Glam & Guts Conference aims to empower teen girls across Michigan

Making sure teen girls have self-esteem is crucial to ensure they have a healthy childhood. Through Grit, Glam and Guts Conference, hundreds of young ladies across Michigan will learn this and more uplifting lessons on June 29.

Grit, Glam, and Guts Teen Conference is a movement of empowerment for teen girls across the state. Every year through academic programming, interactive workshops, summer camps with in-depth discussions, and teachings, the conference touches the lives of hundreds of girls.

This conference is for girls ages 12-17 only.

The event will take place at Michigan State University in Lansing on June 29. Doors open at 9 a.m.

To register and learn more, visit gritglamguts.com.