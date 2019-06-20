Flood advisories in effect
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Grit, Glam & Guts Conference aims to empower teen girls across Michigan

Posted 10:45 AM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52AM, June 20, 2019

Making sure teen girls have self-esteem is crucial to ensure they have a healthy childhood. Through Grit, Glam and Guts Conference, hundreds of young ladies across Michigan will learn this and more uplifting lessons on June 29.

Grit, Glam, and Guts Teen Conference is a movement of empowerment for teen girls across the state. Every year through academic programming, interactive workshops, summer camps with in-depth discussions, and teachings, the conference touches the lives of hundreds of girls.

This conference is for girls ages 12-17 only.

The event will take place at Michigan State University in Lansing on June 29. Doors open at 9 a.m.

To register and learn more, visit gritglamguts.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.