KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is experiencing heavy rains that are causing flooding and road closures.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the following roads:

N. Park St from Balch St to Park Place

Howard St from Merrill St to S Westnedge Ave

W Crosstown Pkwy from W Maple St to S Burdick St

King Highway from Mills St to E Michigan Ave

E Paterson St at N Park St

N Church St at Norway Ave

Riverview Dr at Bridge St