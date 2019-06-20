Local players inspired by U.S. Women’s team playing in World Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, Mich. — The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is preparing for their last group stage match before the “knockout stage” or final rounds, in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

So far the ladies have dominated in their matches and local soccer players are inspired and watching the action from the sidelines.

But as the number one women’s soccer team in the world their victories so far don’t come as too much of a surprise.

Back on June 11th they smoked Thailand 13 – 0 and defeated Chile 3-to- 0 last Sunday.

Young soccer players at the Wolverine Worldwide YMCA in Belmont say these wins are inspirational. Some are specifically impressed by the pro-athlete’s techniques.

“I think they’re doing really good….. they’re passing is really good… they’re shooting really good,” said a young player named Graham.

And if those techniques keep up, other players say they think the world cup look promising for the United States.

“They’re doing good think, I they’re going to win the World Cup,” another player Austin said.

You can join those young athletes in watching the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team face off against Sweden Thursday at 3 p.m. EST on FOX 17.

Sports analysts say this is expected to be the United State’s toughest game so far.