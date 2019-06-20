Flood advisories in effect
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man dies in crash in Grand Rapids

Posted 11:19 AM, June 20, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One person is dead after a crash early Thursday morning.

Grand Rapids Police say a 43-year-old Grand Rapids died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree at Gilpin Street and Riverside Drive NE. The man was the only person in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they haven’t been able to locate any witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information should call police at 616-456-3320 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.