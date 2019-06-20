Man dies in crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One person is dead after a crash early Thursday morning.

Grand Rapids Police say a 43-year-old Grand Rapids died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree at Gilpin Street and Riverside Drive NE. The man was the only person in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they haven’t been able to locate any witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information should call police at 616-456-3320 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.