Man pulled from water in Ottawa Co.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Thursday night after being pulled from a body of water in Ottawa County.

It happened around 8:23 p.m. near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Riley Street.

Authorities say a man was fishing in the pond when he suffered a medical condition that caused him to fall face-first into the water. A passerby saw him fall and pulled over to keep his head above water until first responders arrived.

The fisherman is expected to make a full recovery.