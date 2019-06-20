Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man sentenced in theft from 2 vehicles at governor’s home

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to about two weeks in jail for thefts from two vehicles that were parked outside the official residence of Michigan’s governor.

The Lansing State Journal reports 24-year-old Dequinderick Jones also will get treatment for substance abuse following his jail term. The Lansing man said he believes he needs treatment and says he’s “trying to change my ways.”

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Jones picked the wrong house, especially given the security presence.

Authorities say Jones in March stole a guitar from an on-duty state police trooper’s personal vehicle as well as a Bluetooth speaker from a vehicle used by a daughter of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jones pleaded guilty to larceny from a motor vehicle. The thefts led to a review of security protocol at the residence.

