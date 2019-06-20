Flood advisories in effect
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan lawmakers OK $15M in loans to farmers amid rainfall

Posted 3:10 PM, June 20, 2019, by

Lansing, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature is allocating $15 million to a low-interest loan program to help farmers grappling with crop losses associated with historic rainfall.

The bill won quick approval Thursday from the Senate and House, and goes to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.

The legislation would appropriate $15 million into the Agricultural Disaster Loan Origination Program. Growers, processors and handlers can get a 1% interest rate on loans.

Republican Sen. Dan Lauwers of St. Clair County says the loans give farmers an option for bridging revenue losses.

Whitmer has asked the federal government to approve farmers for disaster assistance because of wet weather making it hard to plant.

At least six lawmakers, including Lauwers, abstained from voting because they are farmers or relatives are.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.