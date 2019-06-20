Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Pistons take international prospect Doumbouya at No. 15

Posted 10:00 PM, June 20, 2019, by

Sekou Doumbouya speaks to the media ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Grand Hyatt New York on June 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have drafted Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15 pick of the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Doumbouya played last season in France’s top pro league. He does not turn 19 until December, but he could develop into a contributor for the Pistons at both ends of the floor.

Detroit made the postseason this year but was swept by Milwaukee in the first round. The Pistons did not have a first-round pick last year.

A native of Conakry, Guinea, Doumbouya moved to France when he was a year old. He began playing basketball when he was 12, and he averaged 17.8 points per game for France at the 2016 FIBA U18 European Championship.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.