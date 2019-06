Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How good are your corn hole skills? Partner up and sign up for the Grand Haven Sons of the American Legion Squadron 28 Cornhole Tournament happening on Saturday.

The team entry fee is $40, and one team member must be part of an American Legion Post.

Teams need to meet at the American Legion Post 28 at 11:30 a.m. with the tournament starting at noon.

To sign up, call (616)-638-6689.