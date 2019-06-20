Watch books come to life in “The Imagination of Storybooks” at Sturgis Fest

Flood advisories in effect
Posted 11:39 AM, June 20, 2019

The Electric City, Sturgis Michigan, wants the community to plug into books during their week-long celebration of Sturgis Fest.

The festival will kick off with the locally produced musical, "The Imaginations of Storybooks." The theme of Sturgis Fest this year is "Plug Into Books", so the play is based off that theme with family-friendly comedy, along with Broadway songs incorporated into the play, making the imagination part of books come to life.

The play will be performed at the Sturges-Young Civic Auditorium on June 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and June 23 at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets, call (269)-651-5758 or visit sturgischamber.com.

Sturgis Fest is happening June 22-29.

For a complete event schedule, visit sturgisfestmi.com.

