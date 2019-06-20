World’s largest swim lesson in Grand Rapids Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking to get your child into a water safety class before heading to the pool and beach this summer, there is a free class being offered Thursday.

Both kids and adults are invited to take part in the event at 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 2500 Division Ave S. in Grand Rapids.

Organizers are hoping to break the record for the world's largest swimming lesson.

Space is limited so if you are interested, all you have to do is register on the Kroc Center's website.

Attendees will also get a discount for six weeks of swimming lessons.