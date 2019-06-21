Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Arsenic found in bottled water sold at Target and Whole Foods

Posted 5:51 PM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55PM, June 21, 2019

CALIFORNIA — Tests conducted by a California nonprofit found high levels of arsenic levels in two bottled water brands.

The testing was carried out by the Center for Environmental Health. The group found that Peñafiel Water and Starkey Water contained higher arsenic levels than tap water — high enough to violate California state guidelines.

Peñafiel is owned by Keurig/Dr. Pepper and is sold at Target and Walmart, along with vendors. Starkey water is owned by and sold at whole foods.

The study corroborates consumer reports’ findings, which were released earlier this year. Consumer reports found that Peñafiel Water and Starkey Water contained nearly double the federal limit of arsenic.

The chemical can cause reproductive harm and cancer. It can also cause organ damage and hormone disruption.

The food and drug administration has not recalled either brand.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.