Bomb threat causes temporary courthouse evacuation

Posted 5:10 PM, June 21, 2019, by

CASS COUNTY, Mich — Police evacuated the Cass County Courthouse and the historic County Courthouse for a bomb threat.

Two calls were made to the local 9-1-1 dispatch alleging a bomb on a timer was inside.  Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was called into assist. Employees and visitors were allowed to re-enter after bomb & explosives detection K-9 units searched the building.

Deputies and detectives are following leads from the calls and expect to identify the suspects soon.

Anyone having any information about this incident is asked to contact the Cass County
TIP line 800-462-9328, Cass County Central Dispatch 269-445-1560 or Crimestoppers,
574-288-7867. You may also text your tips to: Text CASS and your tip to 274637.

 

