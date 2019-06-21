Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Dairy Queen offering free ice cream for the first day of summer

Posted 4:52 AM, June 21, 2019, by

To celebrate the first day of summer, Dairy Queen will be offering free ice cream cones to customers.

The company will give away free ice cream – to customers who download the Dairy Queen mobile app. The app will unlock a coupon for a free regular or dipped cone with a purchase of an item.

Not all dairy queen locations are participating in the event so customers may need to contact their local stores ahead of time.

The deal must be redeemed through the dairy queen mobile app and is only available on Friday, June 21st.

