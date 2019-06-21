Drive-by shooting reported in Holland Twp

HOLLAND TWP, Mich. — Police are looking for suspects after witnesses reported shots fired between two vehicles.

A man in his twenties was seen hanging out of a dark vehicle shooting at a white Dodge Challenger as both drove down Butternut Drive. Occupants of both vehicles appeared to be Hispanic men.

The dark vehicle is described as a 2-door vehicle with black rims and darkened windows. Ottawa County Sheriff Captain Mark Bennett tells FOX 17 that no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-Silent or mosotips.com.