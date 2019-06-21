Drivers identified in fatal moped hit-&-run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified both drivers in a fatal moped accident on June 15th.

Kevin McAlpin, 33, was killed when another vehicle turned in front of his moped. Originally the at-fault driver, 58 year-old Norman Abney, fled the scene but turned himself in to police the next morning.

According to a release from the Grand Rapids Police, Norman’s “charges included Fail to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and Moving violation causing serious impairment of a bodily function.”

Our Aaron Parseghian is following this story and will have more tonight.