Drivers identified in fatal moped hit-&-run

Posted 4:28 PM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31PM, June 21, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified both drivers in a fatal moped accident on June 15th.

Kevin McAlpin, 33, was killed when another vehicle turned in front of his moped. Originally the at-fault driver, 58 year-old Norman Abney, fled the scene but  turned himself in to police the next morning.

According to a release from the Grand Rapids Police, Norman’s “charges included Fail to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and Moving violation causing serious impairment of a bodily function.”

