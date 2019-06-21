First medical pot shop opens in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- A medical marijuana shop has become the first to open it's doors in Muskegon County.

Park Place Provisioning Center opened it's doors on Monday. The shop, located on Park Street in the city of Muskegon, held a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon. Patients are now able to go purchase product.

You do need a medical marijuana card to buy anything from the shop. But patients in the area are breathing a sigh of relief. Mysty Eves, a patient and an advocate with the West Michigan Cannabis Guild, tells FOX 17, “You know some moms with their kids, especially epileptics, they’re trying to drive all the way to Detroit in a snow storms. Sometimes thats a 6 hour white knuckle drive.”

Eves' own son is living with epilepsy. She says he currently takes 18 pills a day and still struggles with controlling symptoms. She is happy to see the perception of medical marijuana seemingly evolve over the past few years. “How can you sit there and tell someone that's dying or a kid that has epilepsy or autism that they can’t have their medicine or they can’t be controlled... that's just not fair, its inhumane.”

Owner Greg Maki has been working to open the shop for the past 2 years. He already has plans for a second location in Crockery Township. That is set to open in the next 3 to 4 weeks.

Maki tells FOX 17,“more and more people are seeing the good this plant does for people and their conditions and a lot of the benefits.”

For more information about Park Place Provisioning Center, you can click here.