Head to Eastown for the Bizarre Bazaar on Saturday

Eastown is getting bizarre this weekend. As part of their tradition, the Eastown Bizarre Bazaar returns on Saturday with artists, potters, sculptors, and much more.

Along with the vendors on Wealthy Street, vendors from all across West Michigan will be showing off their wares such as clothing, crafts, arts, and jewelry.

There will also be an eccentric music and performance lineup throughout the day.

The Eastown Business Association will be hosting activities inside the McKendrie Building, and Mobile GR will be giving away four $50 gift cards.

The event takes place on June 22 along Wealthy Street from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a complete event lineup and vendor list, visit their Facebook page.