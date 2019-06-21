Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Holland Police surround house after burglary report

Posted 10:08 PM, June 21, 2019

HOLLAND TWP, Mich — Officers closed Maple Avenue between 16th Street and 18th Street on Friday evening, and asked everyone to stay back after a report of a “burglary in progress”.

The Holland Department of Public Safety tells FOX 17 a homeowner in the 400 Block of Maple Avenue had found an armed intruder inside, ran from the home and called 911.

Robotic equipment and a K-9 were deployed, and a perimeter set up. Hours later, it was determined the suspect was no longer inside. Neither police or the homeowner saw anyone leaving the house.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 5’7″, 135-165lbs, 22-24 years old, with a bald or shaved head, wearing a white tank top.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety via phone (616) 355-1150 or email at policetips@cityofholland.com, Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536, or bye texting OCMTIP  plus the information to 274637. Tips can also be submitted in an online form at www.mosotips.com.

