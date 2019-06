× Man drowns after kayak overturns in Coldwater

COLDWATER, Mich. — A man is dead after police say his kayak overturned Thursday night and he drowned.

Crew pulled the body of the 26-year-old Sherwood man Alec Walter Beaumont from the Pilot Knob channel around 6:30 p.m.

Rescue efforts were attempted by witnesses and police but conditions made it difficult so the Branch County Sheriff’s dive team was called in.

After three hours of searching, the man’s body was pulled from about 20 feet of water.