Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 21

1. Expect to see thousands of cyclists downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday for the 7th annual MSU Grand Fondo.

The event starts at 7 a.m. near the corner of Fulton Street and Monroe Avenue near the B.O.B.

More than 2,000 cyclists are set to take part, riding 12, 25,40, or 80 miles to raise money for skin cancer research. The longest route will ride all the way from Grand Rapids to the Lake Michigan Shoreline and back.

This nationally ranked cycling event draws participants from 19 states outside of Michigan.

2. If you have ever wanted to run with the cheetahs, you can now do so this weekend at the 13th annual Cheetah Chase 5K.

The Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek is hosting the event Saturday, raising money for cheetah conservation.

Participants will be able to run like a cheetah through the habitats of the zoo from wild Africa, as today's population continues to decline. Tickets to take part at $40.

For those feeling bold, you can also take part in the zoo's overnight experience. That will allow you to stay the night in one of wild Africa's eight tented camps.

3. If you or someone you know is in need of dental care but can't afford it, a West Michigan Dentist is offering some help.

Grand Haven Dental Care is hosting its third annual free Dental Day on Saturday at its location on Robbins Road.

Organizers say people don't have to have dental insurance to come and are guaranteeing either a free filling extraction or a cleaning to the first 50 people to show up.

It starts bright and early at 8 Saturday morning.

4. Colgate is going gree, redesigning its toothpaste tube with plans to have a fully recyclable tube on all shelves by 2025.

After five years of research and development, Colgate is confident in its design of a tube that is not only fully recyclable but also perfect for holding and dispensing toothpaste.

The company plans to start using the tube design for its Tom's of Maine products as early as 2020, extending to all of the company's brands by 2025.

5. Dunkin' is diving into summer with some new menu items. Thanks to Reddit users, we're getting a sneak peek at what's to come, and it looks like the doughnut chain is getting inspiration from some popular candy bars.

Starting next Wednesday, customers can cool off with a KitKat-flavored Coolatta, Heath Bar Latte and Hershey's Cookies N' Creme Latte.

There's also a Hershey's-themed donut and Barbecue Bacon Sandwich coming to stores.

The new treats will be available through August 20.