Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

OH Police officer barricaded himself in apartment with guns

Posted 4:45 PM, June 21, 2019, by

Blue Ash, OH (WCPO ) — A suspended Mount Healthy police officer barricaded himself in his apartment with five guns, precipitating an overnight SWAT standoff, according to police.

Jordan Ribariu’s police powers had been suspended Wednesday after he violated a protection order, according to Mount Healthy police.

Ribariu, a 28-year-old patrol officer, was arrested at his apartment on Hunt Road after surrendering just before 7 a.m. Friday, according to the Blue Ash police incident report.

Police seized three handguns and two rifles from the apartment, plus an undisclosed amount of ammunition and Ribariu’s iPhone, according to the incident report.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. Thursday “for a possible suicidal subject, which escalated into a barricaded person incident,” the report said.

“We had information the suspect was possibly suicidal so we were concerned for his well being,” Blue Ash Lt. Roger Pohlman said.

Police were also concerned for his neighbors, so they evacuated all of the apartments on the third floor, then waited him out.

Ribariu joined Mount Healthy police on Aug. 22, 2014, according to the department.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Originally Published: 21 JUN 19 16:41 ET
By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.