Peppa Pig’s World of Play & more coming to Great Lakes Crossing

Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills is bringing a one tank trip that can take families under the sea, to Legoland, and to meet Peppa Pig this summer.

SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, and Peppa Pig World of Play will be visiting the mall throughout the entire summer. These interactive attractions will let children explore their creativity, plus have fun while they learn.

All attractions will expose children to multiple sensory experiences such as touching sea life, playing with LEGO bricks, and riding a bike in Daddy Dog's Garage.

Parents can also interact, experience, and play alongside their kids, making these attractions a family-bonding experience.

Take a look at the list of exhibits coming to visit Great Lakes Crossings:

SEA LIFE Aquarium

Underwater Superhero Event |Now until June 30

Guests will dive deep to discover the underwater powers of five fishy phenomes as they learn their very own superpowers in this all-new experience! Activities include creature crafts, fish talks, a super selfie and more!

Shark Week | July 22- July 26

Celebrate Shark Week with feeding demonstrations, educational talks about sharks and even see seven species of sharks up close -- nurse shark, blacktip reef shark, black nose shark, bonnethead shark, a brown banded bamboo shark, white spotted bamboo shark, and dogfish shark.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

LEGO City: Report for Duty | June 15-July 15

Be the first to see the LEGO City 4D movie, build a police badge and meet the LEGO City Policeman at this new event. To celebrate local heroes there will be FREE admission for police, firefighters, EMT's, active military service members and veterans!

Ninjago Summer Event | July 20-Sept. 2

Discover your elemental power, create your own ninja battle movie, conquer the Spinjitzu mountain with your newly built mech machine, and show off your ninja skills to NINJA Kai.

Peppa Pig World of Play is a bright and colorful indoor attraction features 14 play areas designed for pre-school aged children. Playscapes include Peppa’s Family House, a supermarket, Zoe Zebra and Daddy Dog at the Garage, Madame Gazelle’s School Bus, Rebecca Rabbit’s Underground Adventure, Sensory Garden, Peppa’s Treehouse, George’s Fort, Muddy Puddles, and George’s Dinosaur Discovery. The interactive attraction is aimed for young preschool-aged children.

All three attractions can be visited in one day and each one is designed to provide an interactive experience for between 1 and 3 hours.

To learn more visit greatlakescrossingoutlets.com.