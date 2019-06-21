Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police take suspect into custody after fatal shooting in Barry Co.

Posted 5:10 PM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:05PM, June 21, 2019

June 21, 2019

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf says the man suspected in a fatal shooting in Orangeville Township on Friday afternoon is in custody.

Police confirmed to FOX 17 that one person was killed. No identities had been released, as of early evening.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near Lindsey Road and Lewis Road. The location is a few miles south of Gun Lake.

Specifics about how it happened weren’t immediately available, as crime-scene investigators remained on the scene late Friday afternoon.

Barry County Central Dispatch asks people to “avoid the area of Lindsey Road, between Enzian Road and Boulter Road – as it is closed for investigative purposes…”.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.