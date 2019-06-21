× Police take suspect into custody after fatal shooting in Barry Co.

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf says the man suspected in a fatal shooting in Orangeville Township on Friday afternoon is in custody.

Police confirmed to FOX 17 that one person was killed. No identities had been released, as of early evening.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near Lindsey Road and Lewis Road. The location is a few miles south of Gun Lake.

Specifics about how it happened weren’t immediately available, as crime-scene investigators remained on the scene late Friday afternoon.

Barry County Central Dispatch asks people to “avoid the area of Lindsey Road, between Enzian Road and Boulter Road – as it is closed for investigative purposes…”.