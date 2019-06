× Several Kalamazoo roads still closed due to flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Flood waters are receding, but some Kalamazoo streets are still closed.

As of Friday morning, the following streets were closed:

King Highway between E. Michigan Ave. and Mills Street

S. Park Street between Maple Street and Park Place

E. Dutton Street between Portage Street and Jasper Street

Lake Street between John Street and S. Burdick Street

S. Burdick Street between W. Crosstown Parkway and E. Stockbridge Avenue

W. Crosstown Parkway between W. Stockbridge Avenue and S. Park Street

S. Rose Street between W. Crosstown Parkway and Wall Street

E. Vine Street between E. Crosstown Parkway and Portage Street

Sunvalley Drive, north of Angling Road

Waters are expected to keep receding and some roads may be reopened.

Several others around the county and area are also still closed. Motorists are advised to not drive around posted barricades and through standing water.