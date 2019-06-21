Shop for local & one-of-a-kind items at Merchants and Makers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join dozens of local merchants and makers for a night of music, food, and shopping with lots of one-of-a-kind items to choose from at the Merchants and Makers event at the Holland Civic Center.

The outdoor market shed will be lined up with the finest merchants and makers from all across West Michigan. There will be a bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, more than 60 booths, food trucks, and live music by Plain Jane Glory.

Entry cost $3 at the door.

The event will take place on June 23 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Can't make it to Merchants and Makers this weekend? They will be set up at Vandermill Cider in Spring Lake on July 21 and The Front Porch in Muskegon on August 10.

For more details, visit their Facebook Page.