Summer is officially here!

WEST MICHIGAN– We start off today on the first day of summer ( summer begins at 11:54 local time ) with lots of sunshine and just passing clouds with temperatures in the upper 70s for highs. Get out there and enjoy it! If you are headed out this evening look for light winds, partly cloudy skies, and readings still in the lower half of the 70s.

Expect partly sunny conditions for Saturday and readings getting into the upper 70s once again. Sunday brings back our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms at some point during the afternoon into the evening. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds and increasing humidity levels can be expected for the back half of the weekend. Heat will also become a factor on Sunday as highs push into the low to mid 80s.

Monday looks to offer up a bit more cloud cover and an even better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a low pressure system nears from the west. With more clouds in the forecast, we look for temperatures to be held in check a bit around 80 degrees. It is possible that a few gustier storms could materialize during that period from later Sunday through Monday.

Behind this system we look for a warm-up to occur through the middle and latter parts of next week. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Tuesday and the low to mid 80s with a good deal of sunshine for Tuesday, Wednesday, and into Thursday. The more summer-like weather likely carries into next weekend as well. A few thunderstorms may need to be inserted into the forecast toward the end of next week as humidity ramps up as well.