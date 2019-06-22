× Bikers race to fight skin cancer in 7th annual MSU Gran Fondo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 2,000 people are hopping bikes to raise awareness and funding for the annual MSU Gran Fondo.

In its seventh year, the MSU Gran Fondo is a cycling ride that raises money for skin cancer awareness, prevention, and research. The ride has a variety of routes at 12, 25, 40 or 80-miles.

Big names joining the ride this year include five-time Tour de France cyclist Christian Vande Velde, along with gold medalist and cancer survivor Kikkan Randall.

What makes this ride unique from other bike races is that it’s a “rolling party.” That means there are superfood stops along the route, a Finish Line Festival with gourmet food, craft brews, and music, as well as photographers taking photos on the course.

For more information visit msugranfondo.com.