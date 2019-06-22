Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Bikers race to fight skin cancer in 7th annual MSU Gran Fondo

Posted 1:50 AM, June 22, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 2,000 people are hopping bikes to raise awareness and funding for the annual MSU Gran Fondo.

In its seventh year, the MSU Gran Fondo is a cycling ride that raises money for skin cancer awareness, prevention, and research. The ride has a variety of routes at 12, 25, 40 or 80-miles.

Big names joining the ride this year include five-time Tour de France cyclist Christian Vande Velde, along with gold medalist and cancer survivor Kikkan Randall.

What makes this ride unique from other bike races is that it’s a “rolling party.” That means there are superfood stops along the route, a Finish Line Festival with gourmet food, craft brews, and music, as well as photographers taking photos on the course.

For more information visit msugranfondo.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.