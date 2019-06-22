Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Elderly man hit and killed by pickup truck in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after an elderly man was hit and killed by a pickup truck.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday on S Bolen Rd, south of E Apple Ave in Egelston Township.

Deputies believe the driver was backing up out of a business parking lot when they hit 84-year-old Earl Roomsburg of Egelston Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is described as a “juvenile” but they have not been identified.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.

