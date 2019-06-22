Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kalamazoo River expected to rise as creeks drain

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officials along the Kalamazoo River are expecting levels to rise despite dry weather the last couple of days.

Low-lying areas down-river are most susceptible to flooding and residents are encouraged to keep an eye on levels on roads and properties.

“While flooding from this past Thursday’s rain has subsided, many of the swollen creeks continue to empty excess rainwater into the Kalamazoo River. Predictions are that the Kalamazoo River will rise to approximately 8 feet by Sunday evening. Flood stage is 9 feet.” Assistant Chief Jeff VanderWiere said in a statement.

Sunday’s forecast for rain will increase the potential for rising water levels.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will assess road closures on an as-needed basis. Updates will be posted on our website and the City of Kalamazoo webpage.

