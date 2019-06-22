× Man shot twice, suspected shooter in jail

CASS CO, Mich — One man is in jail and another is hostspitalized after being shot twice at a campfire.

The Cass County Sheriffs Office says this happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday night on East Dibble ST, in the Village Of Marcellus.

Deputies say friends had gathered at a home for a campfire when an argument broke out between 22-year-old Tyler Blentlinger and the suspected shooter.Witnesses say during the argument, the shooter retrieved a gun and fired at the victim, hitting Blentlinger two times.

After the authorities arrived, the suspect was arrested without incident and being held on charges of attempted murder. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending his day in court.