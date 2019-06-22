Missing: 72 year-old man with Dementia

FENNVILLE, Mich — Police are searching for Jose Oviedo, a man with Dementia who went missing from his home near Ganges Township.

Police officials gave FOX 17 this description of Oviedo:

5’5″ tall

Very short green and grey hair

Some facial hair

Tattoo: L-O-V-E on the knuckles of his right hand

Last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue t-shirt

His family believes Oviedo may have wandered into the woods near 64th Street and 116th Avenue. He walks with an awkward gait which may put him at risk for a fall.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for Oviedo using K-9 units, as well as an air and ground search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department.