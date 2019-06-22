Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Missing: 72 year-old man with Dementia

Posted 6:24 PM, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37PM, June 22, 2019

FENNVILLE, Mich — Police are searching for Jose Oviedo,  a man with Dementia who went missing from his home near Ganges Township.

Police officials gave FOX 17 this description of Oviedo:

  • 5’5″ tall
  • Very short green and grey hair
  • Some facial hair
  • Tattoo: L-O-V-E on the knuckles of his right hand
  • Last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue t-shirt

His family believes Oviedo may have wandered into the woods near 64th Street and 116th Avenue. He walks with an awkward gait which may put him at risk for a fall.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for Oviedo using K-9 units, as well as an air and ground search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department.

 

