Saturday sunshine, few t-storms late in the weekend

WEST MICHIGAN– Sunshine is to be the story for today along with very comfortable temperatures and humidity levels. Expect highs in the upper 70s for most locations across West Michigan. A few spots may hit 80 degrees. A light east breeze at 5-15 mph will provide a nice feel to outdoor conditions.

If you are heading out this evening, you can expect temps to drop back through the 70s and into the upper 60s. Mostly clear skies become more partly cloudy in the overnight as high and mid-level clouds shift in from the west.

Sunday brings an overall partly sunny sky along with rain-free weather for most hours. Humidity picks up in a big way especially the second half of the day and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms grows later on as an upper-air disturbance approaches late day into the evening. A few heavier downpours can work into the mix Sunday evening into early Monday morning but the prospect for severe weather appears low at this point. Highs on Sunday land in the lower half of the 80s.

As we work through Monday morning, though a shower cannot be ruled out, a number of dry hours should be on hand into the afternoon before a new chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms enters the picture as the main parent upper-level disturbance and cold front drag through the region. A gustier storm or two will be possible at this time. Readings on Monday once again make it into the lower half of the 80s.

Behind this weather disturbance, conditions become quieter on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds along with breezy southwest winds. Temperatures will still be warm in the lower 80s. The real heat and humidity gets underway later in the week when the mercury rises into the middle and even upper 80s by Thursday into Friday. As of right now, no obvious shower and thunderstorm chances are on the board.