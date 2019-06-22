Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Teen shoots man in stomach in Cass Co.

Posted 4:54 AM, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57AM, June 22, 2019

VANDALIA, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen by a 15-year-old boy.

Deputies say it happened in the 62000 block of Cass Avenue in Vandalia around 10 p.m. Friday night. First responders found 37-year-old James E. Hodges Jr. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen after a domestic altercation. He was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

The teen’s name is not being released because he’s a juvenile. No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

