Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

10-year-old girl shot on Temple St.

Posted 3:17 AM, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:22AM, June 23, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police have closed down a portion of Temple st. after a 10-year-girl has been shot.

Police say they have closed down the intersection of Temple st. and Butler st. after responding to a shooting.

They say a girl was in her house playing when she was shot in her leg. It’s unclear if the two events are related.

The girl was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

We are live at the scene and will continue to update you.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.