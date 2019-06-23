× 10-year-old girl shot on Temple St.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police have closed down a portion of Temple st. after a 10-year-girl has been shot.

Police say they have closed down the intersection of Temple st. and Butler st. after responding to a shooting.

They say a girl was in her house playing when she was shot in her leg. It’s unclear if the two events are related.

The girl was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

We are live at the scene and will continue to update you.