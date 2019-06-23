× ATV crashes in Cass County, one man hospitalized

CASS CO, Mich — A man is in the hospital after flipping his ATV.

The Cass Co. Sheriff says it happened Saturday at 4:14 p.m. on Old 205 rd in Mason TWP. Deputies says 51-year-old, Brenden Friday, was operating a ATV on private property.

They say Mr. Friday was going too fast to negotiate a turn and hit an embankment, causing him to flip-over.

He was taken to the hospital, no word as to the intensity of injuries suffered. However, deputies say Friday was not wearing a helmet and alcohol was not factor in the crash.