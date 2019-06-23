Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

ATV crashes in Cass County, one man hospitalized

Posted 10:28 AM, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37AM, June 23, 2019

A 2018 Polaris ATV

CASS CO, Mich — A man is in the hospital after flipping his ATV.

The Cass Co. Sheriff says it happened Saturday at 4:14 p.m. on Old 205 rd in Mason TWP.  Deputies says 51-year-old, Brenden Friday, was operating a ATV on private property.

They say Mr. Friday was going too fast to negotiate a turn and hit an embankment, causing him to flip-over.

He was taken to the hospital, no word as to the intensity of injuries suffered. However, deputies say Friday was not wearing a helmet and alcohol was not factor in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.