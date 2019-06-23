Autistic boy found dead in Las Vegas pool

Las Vegas (KTNV) — A missing 8-year-old boy with autism was found dead in a swimming pool shortly after police asked for help to find the child.

Las Vegas television stations and newspaper received a missing persons report from police around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police said that Jacob Davis was believed to have walked away from his home around 5:15 p.m. in the area of East Russell Road and Mountain Vista Drive and were requesting the public’s assistance in locating the boy.

At 11:17 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department notified local media that the boy had been found deceased in a pool.

The boy’s birth date is listed as June 22, 2011, on the missing persons flyer, meaning he died on his birthday.

This is a developing story.

