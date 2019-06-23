Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Barry County Officials: Stay off the river for now

HASTINGS, Mich. — Officials are asking people to stay off the Thornapple River until conditions improve.

Water from recent rains is trickling downstream creating unsafe conditions. The Barry County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning on Facebook today after multiple people needed help getting out of the river.

“Barry County Sheriff’s Office Marine division personnel are advising citizens to stay off the Thornapple River, until the river levels are lower and the flow of the river is slower.” the post reads.

Rising water levels and increasing the current in many areas mean the river will not act as many boaters and tubers are used to.

More rain in the next few days will exacerbate these issues as many counties are warning of potential flooding along the Thornapple, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Grand Rivers.

