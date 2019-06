× Battle Creek shuts down street due to sink hole

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — South Helmer Road is completely closed between Beckley Road and Tiffany Lane due to a large sink hole.

The sink hole is near a culvert, and city of Battle Creek crews are monitoring the situation and working to address it.

The closure is for both directions of traffic, includes emergency vehicles and will be in place until further notice.

The city is asking motorists to seek alternate routes to travel in this area.