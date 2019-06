SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Southbound I-196 was closed near the Casco Township Rest Area for a short time while crews responded to a rollover accident.

A vehicle lost a wheel while driving, causing it to roll just before 7 p.m. Sunday night. South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and AMR ambulances took several injured parties to Holland Hospital.

Ganges Fire Department assisted with the call. Allegan County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police are currently investigating.