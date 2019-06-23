Officials monitoring for potential Kalamazoo River flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Areas around the Kalamazoo River are bracing for the potential of flooding overnight and into tomorrow.

Flooding from last week has subsided for the most part but with some nearby creeks continuing to empty water and the chance for even more rain, theres a possibility parts of the Kalamazoo River could reach flood stage again.

That could cause problems for people in lower areas as well as drivers on the roads.

Sunday night in Comstock the river level was right around eight feet, flood stage level is nine feet.

Public safety officials are monitoring conditions closely so they can issue warnings for drivers if need be.