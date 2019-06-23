Overdose investigation leads to arrests, drug seizure

KALAMAZOO. Mich — Several heroine overdoses within a few hours police lead to multiple arrests.

Police searched a home in the 900 block of N Church Street, arresting two people in the process. Heroine and drug paraphernalia was seized, along with what police called “other corroborating

evidence regarding the intent to distribute narcotics.”

Both suspects, a woman (35) and a man (42), are residents of Kalamazoo and are being charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Police are warning the public that heroine and other illicit substances can often be laced with unknown chemicals, causing potential overdose or death.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.