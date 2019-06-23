Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Plane crash victims identified, were from West MI

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say three people were killed, including a Kent county employee and her husband, when a small plane crashed on land near a bay on the Kenai Peninsula.

Troopers spokesman Ken Marsh says the crash occurred Friday night in Little Johnstone Bay, about 30 miles southeast of the community of Seward.

Troopers identified the pilot as 63-year-old Kem Sibbitt of Fairbanks.

Kent County Administrator, Wayman Britt told FOX 17 the two passengers were identified as Traci and Mike Timmer.

“The Trimmers were enjoying a long-awaited vacation to visit a property they had purchased in Alaska.” Britt said. It’s still no apparent what caused the crash.

All three bodies were recovered Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

