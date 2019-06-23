Stranger pays parking ticket

Buffalo (WKBW) — It is always said that Buffalo is the city of good neighbors and Thursday a stranger paying for a parking ticket reinforced that buffalove.

Twitter user Lilly (@lilwilzz) tweeted Friday, a photo of a parking ticket she received a day earlier and when she finally opened it there was $40 to pay the ticket and a note which said “pay it forward.”

As of Sunday morning her tweet had over 600 retweets and over 5,000 likes.

