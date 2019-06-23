× Walk remembers Erik Cross: 1983 homicide, cold-case

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Erik Cross died almost 36 years ago walking home from a party near his home in Vicksburg Michigan.

Investigators determined he was hit by a car and then dragged down the road. Erik’s dad found his body, dumped in front of their home.

In all this time the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office has named numerous suspects including Brent Spaulding, who’s been arrested for other charges unrelated to Erik’s death since.

The prosecutors office hasn’t pursued charges in any of the people who were last with Erik the night he was killed.

“Remembering that the people who ended his life…never answered for it. That’s very sad too. And it’s also upsetting,” Erik’s little sister Jackie Mitchell told FOX 17.

Those suspects, named by authorities, have remained silent. No arrest warrants have been issued. Erik’s little sister, Jackie Mitchell, says it’s incredibly frustrating. She feels prosecutor’s agendas have gotten in the way of justice.

“I feel like our society has gotten so big, that we’ve lost sight of what’s important,” Mitchell said.

Each year, Erik’s Army walks the same path Erik took the night he was killed. Each walk a manifestation of justice that has not been served.

Erik’s family is hoping this year is the last time they will have this walk… hoping charges will finally come.