Wall collapses at Lee High School

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have confirmed a wall of Lee High School collapsed Sunday evening.

The first call to police came around 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause is not immediately apparent.

Sunday’s collapse comes weeks after part of the roof came down at Lee High and Middle School. Nobody was injured in that incident either. In that incident officials say the roof structure became “disengaged from the exterior wall,” but they haven’t figured out why that happened.

This is an ongoing story. We will update with details as they become available.