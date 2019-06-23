Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Wall collapses at Lee High School

Posted 10:54 PM, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:33PM, June 23, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have confirmed a wall of Lee High School collapsed Sunday evening.

The first call to police came around 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause is not immediately apparent.

Sunday’s collapse comes weeks after part of the roof came down at Lee High and Middle School. Nobody was injured in that incident either. In that incident officials say the roof structure became “disengaged from the exterior wall,” but they haven’t figured out why that happened.

This is an ongoing story. We will update with details as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.